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Out With The Old
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331 views • December 16, 2021
CNN realized [Bidan] isn’t a spring chicken, so they’re compiling a list of Dems to replace him as president.
The left doesn’t care about loyalty — only power.
The left doesn’t know what matters to their voters.
They need someone fresh and new.
CNN’s list might be a stealthy attempt to test us.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287052909001
The left doesn’t care about loyalty — only power.
The left doesn’t know what matters to their voters.
They need someone fresh and new.
CNN’s list might be a stealthy attempt to test us.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287052909001
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