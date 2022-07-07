Evidence of the Control Agenda

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There is much evidence of the secret control agenda of the cultic cabal that operates behind the scenes of global institutions and events. For example, the document Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars was uncovered over 35 years ago. Now the Georgia Guidestones monument has been removed from public view. It is important to become aware of these plans to stop them.