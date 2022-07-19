Was Freemasonry behind the death of Pope John Paul I

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen Show.
Fr. Charles Murr rejoins John-Henry for a further discussion on Masonic infiltration of the Vatican, specifically the cover-up of Pope John Paul I's secret evening meeting with Cdl. Sebastiano Baggio, a suspected Freemason, the night before the Holy Father passed away.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Freemason_Cardinal_071522
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Freemason_Cardinal_071522
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cez2x-masonic-involvement-in-the-death-of-pope-john-paul-i.html