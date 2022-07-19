Was Freemasonry behind the death of Pope John Paul I

John-Henry Westen Show.





Fr. Charles Murr rejoins John-Henry for a further discussion on Masonic infiltration of the Vatican, specifically the cover-up of Pope John Paul I's secret evening meeting with Cdl. Sebastiano Baggio, a suspected Freemason, the night before the Holy Father passed away.





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