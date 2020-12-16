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LIVE STREAM DECEMBER 14TH 2020 A WARRIOR CALLS
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85 views • December 16, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This live stream was attacked starting in the afternoon 8 hours before the broadcast... WE ARE OVER THE TARGET!
This is a follow up to calgary rally with incredible people behind the scenes in first part of the stream then we dive into current events and ends with a BDay dinner ruined at a favorite restaurant Napoleans in Burlington Ontario.... but with a wonderful reminder from the universe at the end.
Christopher James drills down on past and current and future actions in a simple conversation to help his fellow man move forward.
God Speed
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This live stream was attacked starting in the afternoon 8 hours before the broadcast... WE ARE OVER THE TARGET!
This is a follow up to calgary rally with incredible people behind the scenes in first part of the stream then we dive into current events and ends with a BDay dinner ruined at a favorite restaurant Napoleans in Burlington Ontario.... but with a wonderful reminder from the universe at the end.
Christopher James drills down on past and current and future actions in a simple conversation to help his fellow man move forward.
God Speed
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