© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trans madness and children - New film exposes the horror and why we should be hopeful
Follow
2
Share
Report
273 views • August 04, 2021
The horror of children being counseled and pressured to falsely change their gender is creating more pain and suffering than the medical and psychiatric establishment wants the public to know. Jim Hale reports from Washington, D.C. about a powerful new documentary that exposes the truth about the transgenderism of children and offers hope that sanity may soon prevail.
Watch the full documentary on Youtube: "Trans Mission: What's The Rush To Reassign Gender?" https://youtu.be/rUeqEoARKOA
Watch the full documentary on Youtube: "Trans Mission: What's The Rush To Reassign Gender?" https://youtu.be/rUeqEoARKOA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.