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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 17 - The Crypto Apocalypse
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214 views • January 26, 2022
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 17 - The Crypto Apocalypse | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Since the start of The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast, Bitcoin has lost over 50% of its value. So have many cryptos for that matter. Bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster ride since its creation and has proven to be more of a stock option rather than a currency.
So, given the extreme volatility of Bitcoin, would you want your whole net-worth wrapped up in it?
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 17 - The Crypto Apocalypse, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 17 - The Crypto Apocalypse.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Since the start of The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast, Bitcoin has lost over 50% of its value. So have many cryptos for that matter. Bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster ride since its creation and has proven to be more of a stock option rather than a currency.
So, given the extreme volatility of Bitcoin, would you want your whole net-worth wrapped up in it?
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 17 - The Crypto Apocalypse, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 17 - The Crypto Apocalypse.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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