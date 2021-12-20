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Biden has no weight, days are numbered; the end of the wicked is near
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532 views • December 20, 2021
Prophetic Word, December 19th 2021 around 23:20
It addresses Biden who has even less weight than Belshazzar. His days are numbered.
Seems like one more chance for Boris to repent – and if not, then...
Further the word compared the value of Yeshuas Blood with the wealth of this world.
Verses for this prophecy:
Daniel 5:1-30 (26+27)
Matthew 25: 14-30 (26-28)
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-19-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-19-/word-2021-12-19-days-of-biden-numbered-no-weight/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It addresses Biden who has even less weight than Belshazzar. His days are numbered.
Seems like one more chance for Boris to repent – and if not, then...
Further the word compared the value of Yeshuas Blood with the wealth of this world.
Verses for this prophecy:
Daniel 5:1-30 (26+27)
Matthew 25: 14-30 (26-28)
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-19-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-19-/word-2021-12-19-days-of-biden-numbered-no-weight/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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