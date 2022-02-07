BREAKING - Warning- Large police reinforcements heading to Ottawa - Mass arrests imminent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Looks like Trudeau has taken over as Dictator of Canada and you're about to see all your FREEDOMS come to a grinding halt.
Hundreds of Police Reinforcements are on the way to shut down the Truckers peaceful freedom movement.
Everyone in the downtown area will be arrested and prosecuted without exception.
Expect large scale Brute Force from police units.
Email: [email protected]
Mirrored - wil paranormal