【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Joy: My friends and I are here today to show support for NFSC. I've met its people a couple of months ago and it was one of the best experiences. The reason we fight is because God has given us freedom. We will continue to pray for Miles Guo that all of this evil what's going on stops in the name of Jesus！





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 乔伊：我和朋友们今天来这里是为了支持新中国联邦。几个月前与新中国联邦的邂逅，是我人生中最美妙的经历之一。我们之所以要抗争，是因为上帝赋予了每个人自由的权利。我们将继续为郭文贵祈祷，奉耶稣基督之名，停止对他的一切迫害！



