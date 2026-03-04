Forgotten Front Ignites: Russian Gains In The North As Eyes Are Fixed On Iran

Recently, the world’s attention has been focused on Iran, overshadowing the Ukrainian conflict. Nevertheless, fighting remains intense along the line of actual control.

On March 3, Russian troops crossed the border of the Sumy region and seized control of Bobylevka. This created another bridgehead in northern Ukraine. Stopping this advance will require the Ukrainian command to allocate additional forces and resources here, weakening other sections of the front.

In the northeast of the Kharkiv region, the Russian army has achieved tactical successes. The 69th Division occupied the village of Krugloe and the surrounding forest areas.

Reports indicate a decrease in combat activity in Kupyansk. According to Ukrainian sources, large reinforcements have arrived for Russian troops in the area. This indicates that the Russian command is regrouping and refining its objectives before proceeding to active operations.

Near Liman, Russian assault units occupied half of the village of Drobyshevo. Troops are reportedly advancing secretly towards the outskirts of the Liman city from the north and northwest.

The Russian command has most likely already begun sending small assault groups stealthily into the city. Since Liman is a fairly large city, it will take time to establish the necessary number of “sleeper cells.” Thus, we can expect the active phase of the operation to capture the city to begin within the next two weeks.

In the Slavyansk area, Russian troops reportedly made gains in the Nikiforovka area. On March 3, advance units pushed westward and began fighting for two neighboring villages.

A turning point in the battle occurred on the section of the front north of Gulyaipole. It appears the Ukrainian offensive potential has been exhausted, prompting Russian troops to launch a counteroffensive. Reports indicate that Rizdvyanka is now completely under Russian control. This could serve as a springboard for the start of a large-scale strategic encirclement of the city of Orekhov.

On the Zaporizhzhia section of the front, near the Dnieper River, paratrooper units comprise the backbone of the advancing Russian force. According to reports from March 2, assault units advanced north of Primorske, coming close to Rechnoye.

Over the past period, Russian troops have maintained the initiative on most sections of the front. Their main success in recent days was repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive, creating conditions for encircling a large part of Ukrainian territory.

