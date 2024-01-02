Highlights of 2023

This is our 2023 highlights show with clips from some of our most watched and most responded to shows.
This past year, we covered many important topics, such as:
// National Sovereignty
// Expansion of MAiD
// Housing in Canada
// Election interference
// Personal autonomy
// Human trafficking
// Combating homelessness and poverty
// The war in Israel and the release of the hostages
…and much more. Check out our channel on YouTube to see an archive of shows anytime.
This show is part 1 of 2 for our year-end programming. We hope you enjoy it! Thank you for your support that makes these programs possible.
Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.
