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A Coming False Flag in Australia | The Crowhouse
The Prisoner
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1031 views • October 31, 2021
UN vehicles in Brisbane
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BtffYrbuwrG/

How China is creating the world’s largest prison | Four Corners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-axd1Ht_J8

Pandemic laws pass lower house amid heated debate
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/politics/victoria/pandemic-laws-pass-lower-house-amid-heated-debate-20211028-p5943f.html

Chinese qr code vaccine passport system. It includes your name photo age family members address employer, whether you vaccinated or not, when you do covid test, where and when have you been...in real time. Digital vaccine passport is far more dangerous than paper one
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1429558023748345861

Illegal organ harvesting in China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGFMamcT1js

Banks raided, property seized, licences cancelled in COVID cost recovery
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/queensland/banks-raided-property-seized-licences-cancelled-in-covid-cost-recovery-20211027-p593kz.html

Gunman arrested by police in Melbourne CBD
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/gunman-arrested-by-police-in-melbourne-cbd-20211029-p594d7.html

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGngRKMPtfZA/
The Crowhouse
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