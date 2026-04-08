Exposing the AI Agenda & Synthetic Reality Along With Illuminati

John Michael Chambers speaks about artificial intelligence being used for hidden control, including ideas about synthetic people and public figures being manipulated or replaced. It discusses the roles of “grey hat” and “black hat” actors, suggesting a covert battle behind the scenes. The speaker also connects these themes to centralized control systems and alleged influence from secretive groups like the Illuminati.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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