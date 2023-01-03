Create New Account
Dr Robert Zubrin : Merchants of Despair
WessexMan65
Published 18 hours ago |

Dr Zubrin challenges the myth of over population.  There is no such thing as a 'natural resource', there is merely human ingenuity which finds ways of exploiting available resources.  Unlike all other species, humans adapt their environment to their needs and have been able to colonise every region of the Earth as a consequence.  Who is currently worried about shortages of, for example, flint or draught horses? 

Keywords
populationeugenicspopulation explosion

