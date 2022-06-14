Ukrainian radicals were going to reach Kazakhstan.





◾️This is stated in the book “Ukrainian military doctrine”, which was republished specifically for the Azov regiment.





◾️Several quotes from it were read to the Donbass channel by Tatyana Bondarenko, a senior researcher at the Donetsk Republican Museum of Local Lore, where a lot of “material evidence” is collected, confirming that the “Azovites” professed neo-Nazi ideology.





◾️The doctrine, which the nationalists studied, notes that Ukraine should conquer both the entire east of Europe and significant territories of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan.