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Ukrainian radicals were going to reach Kazakhstan.
◾️This is stated in the book “Ukrainian military doctrine”, which was republished specifically for the Azov regiment.
◾️Several quotes from it were read to the Donbass channel by Tatyana Bondarenko, a senior researcher at the Donetsk Republican Museum of Local Lore, where a lot of “material evidence” is collected, confirming that the “Azovites” professed neo-Nazi ideology.
◾️The doctrine, which the nationalists studied, notes that Ukraine should conquer both the entire east of Europe and significant territories of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan.