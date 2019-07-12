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Sit Back ... & Watch as 5G Comes to YOUR Street!
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16 views • July 12, 2019
Streamed live 12th July 2019
- Gatwick Airport shutdown on Weds evening NOT due to Drones!! :-)
- Wannabe Mother-Frackers Cuadzilla return to Preston New Road ... to FRACK or to prepare the well for the Deep Geological Disposal of Toxic Nuclear Waste?
- 5G ... Coming to a Lamp Post near YOU ... in BREACH of the NUREMBERG CODE!
- Gatwick Airport shutdown on Weds evening NOT due to Drones!! :-)
- Wannabe Mother-Frackers Cuadzilla return to Preston New Road ... to FRACK or to prepare the well for the Deep Geological Disposal of Toxic Nuclear Waste?
- 5G ... Coming to a Lamp Post near YOU ... in BREACH of the NUREMBERG CODE!
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