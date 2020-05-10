© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hampstead Christ Church Child sacrifice in England. It's everywhere.
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • May 10, 2020
Hampstead Christ Church Satanic Ritual Child Abuse Cover-up - Police testimony of young girl. With Further research I discovered both children were court ordered into custody with their father who took them out of the country (England) with the children's testimony thrown out under claims they made it all up. If you listen to this 9 year old you know she and her brother couldn't possibly have made this story up. I have uploaded her brothers interview as well.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.