Ukraine, France, & UK have signed a declaration on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the war ends - but, Russia will never allow this

JUST IN! Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom have signed a declaration on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the war ends.

The “coalition of the willies,” the US, and Ukraine reportedly aligned in Paris on steps to implement and enforce a ceasefire, though it remains unclear whether Russia would accept the terms, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

According to the report, Washington is prepared to monitor a ceasefire line using sensors, drones, and satellites, and supports security guarantees for Ukraine loosely resembling parts of NATO’s Article 5. However, there is no agreement on deploying Western troops, and serious doubts remain over whether Western states would commit to fighting Russia in the event of renewed hostilities.

Moscow has repeatedly and firmly rejected any Western military presence in Ukraine after a ceasefire.

Leaders of the “coalition of the willies” have adopted the Paris Declaration on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

He stressed that concrete security guarantees from individual countries remain only at the draft stage.

Trump’s special envoy Witkoff said significant progress was made on several tracks, including a framework for security guarantees and a Ukraine development plan following the “coalition of the williies” meeting.

By the way... no one from the "Coalition of the Willies" has agreed on any European troop deployment, so we don't really know what the Cocaine Gang was signing.

Another PR stunt.





@DD Geopolitics