2025-1-5 all the nonsense vs the image vs the redemption

"Don't subscribe to me, don't like me, don't ring the bell.".

But, hate yourself, count the costs, and denying yourself, up and come out. Take christ Yahusha as your example for suffering, and pick up and bare your own cross too. No one will understand why you must do what you must do, but God does, the real people of God do. This is your proving ground, this is the fiery trial that will yield yourself as gold refined in the fire. There is every other option under the sun to choose good, and nice, and easy, and sexy, and to receive worship, and to be smart, and to make and serve mammon, and and and...infinitum... But, there is only one narrow path, and one gate, one door...christ Yahusha; one Lord, one faith to walk it, and one hope.... And, those who have walked it before you, found life! and all they who talk about it in their churches of the sUn, the ditchmakers who say nice things, but lack the faith to take hold on and come...they can only read the words to you, and make nice sermons about it, but they can't come, and they will only hinder you if you do. It is not acceptable in this fallen babylon to choose God, nor to live in faith, nor to have and understand and choose and walk in the absolutes. Abraham, our father, he is before us, he walked out, he denied all and came forth of shinar (babylon) seeking an promise. They of us, who in christ can receive the forgiveness, and the healing of all things that ail us...for what? what purpose? so that we can make the journey! God will heal you of your broken leg, not so you can stay in egypt and talk about it, but for the purpose of you now getting up and following Him out. So, wise up, see what this churches of X are, and see the narrow calling, and understand, not many find it! because, when was bearing your cross ever cool? how is keeping commandments fun? what are these statutes that you do? But to them who have found life therein! they are everything! and God, Yahuah! HE has become their everything! and these words, these commands, these statutes! this covenant that HE has redeemed us back into! wonderful! life! eating from the right tree! again! keeping our soul! lest we make the same mistakes in our spirit and fall again... There is a whole story before you, a wonderfully difficult journey, that no man can go...but God can! but God can! if we show up with the broken heart and a contrite spirit ready like a child to do anything/whatever we must, clinging to every word, believing, with faith, doing... and if you do, they will hate you, because, you are not like their spirit, church of man included, not of their spirit... but choose, choose...







