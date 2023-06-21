https://gettr.com/post/p2k3qt5d217
0617 Murderous Cyberattack brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP1)
船长在游艇失控的时候，拍下了照片，展现了游艇的控制室的控制中心到底发生了什么。
The captain took photos when the yacht was out of control, showing what happened in the control center.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese
