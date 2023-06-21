Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The captain took photos when the yacht was out of control, showing what happened in the control center
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
908 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2k3qt5d217

0617 Murderous Cyberattack brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP1)

船长在游艇失控的时候，拍下了照片，展现了游艇的控制室的控制中心到底发生了什么。

The captain took photos when the yacht was out of control, showing what happened in the control center.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket