© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notice of Liability Q&A Session
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • October 12, 2021
The Q&A session from the Overview: https://www.brighteon.com/3d22c211-b5ae-46a3-95da-89adabcc5144
"Directory of questions"
“Human Rights Act for the provinces are null and void?” - 00:00
“How to serve the notice of liability” - 02:40
“Lawyer said they can fire me and not give me severance. Is that legal?” - 06:17
“Truth about religious exemptions” - 08:47
“Union is supposed to support the workers, not the mandates” - 11:41
“Should it be done collectively or individually?” - 19:27
“How effective is this internationally?” - 23:00
“What does the Ethics Over Fear Subcription-by-donation include?” - 24:10
“Can I do this all by myself?” - 27:33
“Why is the Notice of Liability route recommended?” - 29:01
“What position does the Canadian Rights Tribunal have on the mandates?” 30:33
“What about Notices for sports and recreation facilities?” - 31:52
“Can they fire me if I serve them the Notice?” - 35:23
“What about them giving me a leave of absence?” - 35:50
“They aren’t ‘dismissing’ me; they’re ‘suspending’ me so I can’t go after them for wrongful dismissal” - 36:53
“I cannot afford to lose my job” - 40:24
“Am I trespassing at a grocery store when I don’t show a passport?” - 41:06
“What could someone like an acupuncturist do when they’re told they need to get the shot to practice?” - 44:36
“How do you avoid being arrested for going someplace without a passport?”
“Girl Guides say everyone must take it because it protects people from COVID” - 46:58
“We can have our contract cancelled for no reason right?” - 47:57
“I have to fly to get to work and the airline is saying I must get it to get on the aircraft” - 49:08
“The difference between legal and lawful” - 49:52
“If they place me on unpaid leave - is that the same as firing me?” - 51:03
“What is the current success of this approach?” - 51:36
“Can we give notice of liability to pharmacies for administering the jab?” - 54:01
“Do I send this to the government minister” - 55:39
“Do I serve my local union representatives?” - 56:05
“How long is this covid thing going to last?” - 57:03
“Do I need to put the name of a clerk on these Notices?” - 59:29
“The government is probably going to let me go” - 1:01:31
“People who have licenses that do not follow the rules may have their licenses pulled” - 1:02:53
“When is the best time to serve my notice of liability?” - 1:04:20
“Is this an agenda to depopulate the world?” - 1:05:15
“What about the PCR test?” - 1:07:21
"Directory of questions"
“Human Rights Act for the provinces are null and void?” - 00:00
“How to serve the notice of liability” - 02:40
“Lawyer said they can fire me and not give me severance. Is that legal?” - 06:17
“Truth about religious exemptions” - 08:47
“Union is supposed to support the workers, not the mandates” - 11:41
“Should it be done collectively or individually?” - 19:27
“How effective is this internationally?” - 23:00
“What does the Ethics Over Fear Subcription-by-donation include?” - 24:10
“Can I do this all by myself?” - 27:33
“Why is the Notice of Liability route recommended?” - 29:01
“What position does the Canadian Rights Tribunal have on the mandates?” 30:33
“What about Notices for sports and recreation facilities?” - 31:52
“Can they fire me if I serve them the Notice?” - 35:23
“What about them giving me a leave of absence?” - 35:50
“They aren’t ‘dismissing’ me; they’re ‘suspending’ me so I can’t go after them for wrongful dismissal” - 36:53
“I cannot afford to lose my job” - 40:24
“Am I trespassing at a grocery store when I don’t show a passport?” - 41:06
“What could someone like an acupuncturist do when they’re told they need to get the shot to practice?” - 44:36
“How do you avoid being arrested for going someplace without a passport?”
“Girl Guides say everyone must take it because it protects people from COVID” - 46:58
“We can have our contract cancelled for no reason right?” - 47:57
“I have to fly to get to work and the airline is saying I must get it to get on the aircraft” - 49:08
“The difference between legal and lawful” - 49:52
“If they place me on unpaid leave - is that the same as firing me?” - 51:03
“What is the current success of this approach?” - 51:36
“Can we give notice of liability to pharmacies for administering the jab?” - 54:01
“Do I send this to the government minister” - 55:39
“Do I serve my local union representatives?” - 56:05
“How long is this covid thing going to last?” - 57:03
“Do I need to put the name of a clerk on these Notices?” - 59:29
“The government is probably going to let me go” - 1:01:31
“People who have licenses that do not follow the rules may have their licenses pulled” - 1:02:53
“When is the best time to serve my notice of liability?” - 1:04:20
“Is this an agenda to depopulate the world?” - 1:05:15
“What about the PCR test?” - 1:07:21
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.