Palestinian Wounded has Crossed 10,000 - Hospitals and Morgues are Overcrowded - Shortage of Everything

As of the evening of October 14, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports more than 2,200 deaths as a result of Israeli strikes. Over 600 of them are children.

The number of wounded has crossed the 10 thousand mark. Hospitals and morgues are overcrowded. Ancillary premises of medical institutions - too. Plus a catastrophic shortage of everything - from doctors and medicines to clean and even industrial water.





And plus the bombings, which do not stop and will not stop. Moreover, the IDF promises to “expand operations in the air, water and land” in the near future.