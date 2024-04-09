Orthodox Jew Andrew Meyer talks with Mike Adams about Israel, Gaza, globalism, faith and anti-Semitism

To learn more, visit: https://www.theandrewmeyer.com/





- Being an Orthodox Jew and perspective on current events. (0:00)

- Israeli politics and Netanyahu's actions. (1:15)

- Israel, Palestine, and social media. (5:02)

- Religion, politics, and anti-Semitism. (8:36)

- Israel, Palestine, and media bias. (15:11)

- Middle East conflict and the role of leadership in resolving it. (21:05)

- Politics, government, and social issues. (26:45)

- Orthodox Jews and military service in Israel. (30:08)

- Tribalism and principle in alternative media. (36:09)

- God's judgment on America for turning away from Him. (44:12)

- Video games, race, and politics. (47:46)

- Alex Jones' game and propaganda. (53:37)

- Peaceful coexistence and natural health products. (59:46)





