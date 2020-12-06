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Proof of Cure for Corona COVID-19 video
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269 views • December 06, 2020
My phone was switched off for a short week and some, kidnapping attempts ensued, all kinds of variable evil what can boil of in the offal minds of the nefarious. All attempts against my life fumbled and went to naught. * Son of God Jeshua has saved me again and again. Incredible unnaturaI deliverances from impossible situations. made this video to tell you the trust our modern medicine theories are completely flawed. Read the book What Really Makes You Ill?: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong
Lester, Dawn
I have quite some material elsewhere...Look for our scientist group using that as a search phrase to see our accomplishments. LinkedIn and the huge other vid site currently censoring everybody.
Point to remember and appreciate:; I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.
Lester, Dawn
I have quite some material elsewhere...Look for our scientist group using that as a search phrase to see our accomplishments. LinkedIn and the huge other vid site currently censoring everybody.
Point to remember and appreciate:; I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.
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