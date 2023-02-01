Walking The Dog Aerosmith

"Walking the Dog" (or "Walkin' the Dog") is a song written and performed by Rufus Thomas. It was released on his 1963 album Walking the Dog. It was his signature hit and also his biggest, reaching number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 1963 and remaining on the Hot 100 for 14 weeks.

The Rufus Thomas version begins with the quoting of the first 14 notes of Mendelssohn's Wedding March from "Midsummer's Night's Dream". This version is noted for Rufus whistling and calling out for his dog, to go walking with him. The lyrics make references to children's nursery rhymes, especially Miss Mary Mack.

The song was recorded several months later by the Rolling Stones in 1964. Unlike most Stones' recordings, the song features harmony vocals on the chorus solely by Brian Jones (most early Stones songs feature Jones and Bill Wyman on backing vocals, with Keith Richards replacing the two not long after), which makes their recording of the song unique in their catalogue. Many other artists have recorded the song, including Aerosmith, Johnny Rivers, John Cale, Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, Roger Daltrey, Green Day, Hans Theessink, the Flamin' Groovies, The Kingsmen, The Sonics, The Lincolns, Ace Cannon, Jackie Shane, The Trashmen, Luv'd Ones, Bob Paisley and the Southern Grass and Ratt. It was performed live occasionally by the Grateful Dead in 1966, 1970 and the mid-eighties.

Walkin' The Dog

Aerosmith

Written by: Rufus Thomas

Album: Aerosmith

Released: 1973

Mary Mack, dressed in black

Silver buttons up and down her back

How'd I know? Yes, she told

She broke her needle, now she can't sew

Walkin' the dog

I'm just a-walkin' your dog

Well, if you don't know how to do it

I'll show you how to walk the dog

Ask your mama for fifteen cents

To see the elephant jump the fence

It jumped so high, it touched the sky

Didn't come back 'til the fourth of July

I'm walkin' the dog

I'm just a-walkin' your dog

Well, if you don't know how to do it

I'll show you how to walk the dog

Mary Mary, quite contrary

How does your garden grow?

Well well, silver bells and little bitty bitty white shells

Pretty maids all in a row

Walkin' your dog

I'm just a-walkin' your dog

Well, if you don't know how to do it

I'll show you how to walk the dog, yeah

Well, if you don't know how to do it

I'll show you how to walk the dog

Well, if you don't know how to do it

I'll show you how to walk the dog