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DIY Fog Fence! New Design!! Hi-Efficiency Fog Net! New Material! Harvest Water from Mist & Fog! $25
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Harvest Fog to make Water! DIY Fog Fence! Easy DIY Fog Collector! video shows a Homemade Small Scale Fog Collector (Fog Fence) that i put together. included in the video is the testing, the full build, some ramblings, and a list of thoughts. (roughly in that order). these "cloud catchers" collect fog and mist and convert it into pure liquid water. great for anywhere that fog or mist is abundant. the unit consists of a frame, some sort of "netting" and a trough. total cost $25.00 (13 for PVC, 5 for pad, and 7 for trough and u-bolts). it's a completely passive system (so no power source needed). i'd been thinking for awhile on how to increase the efficiency of these devices. finally, i eventually thought of using a finely woven natural fiber pad (filter). a plus is that it's currently being massed produced. the material is a finely woven lattice of ten of thousands of hair like filaments (perfect for fog/mist and dew collection). all the early tests (as shown in video) show that it performs as well or better than any of the currently used netting. many further tests will need to be done in natural fog conditions to see if this material could be an alternative to standard netting - but it looks promising.The tests: i first tested material with a mister. i then tested it with a powerful fogging nozzle. (best i can do since i don't have natural fog where i live.). the material seems to collect about 80% of the mist and 20-25% of the "fog". *typical netting collects anywhere from 2% to 10%. 10% being the most advanced on the market. so it's "possibly" twice as effective. current units produce anywhere from .5 Liters to 2.5 Liters (per square meter of material per day). assuming it generates double the best netting, that would be 5 Liters per day (for a full square meter). my units' surface area is roughly 1/4 of a square meter... so divide by four and the unit shown in video could potentially generate 1.25 Liters of water per day.(if i made a mistake on the math, let me know and i'll correct it). again, lots of further tests need to be done in various natural fog conditions to confirm. the material is rough and very rigid and held up perfect to all the water. it doesn't soak in, it just beads up and rolls down into the trough. i used a 2 gph fogger for the test (so output is 256 oz. per hour). i was collecting about 1 oz of water per minute (or 60 oz per hour).so a little under 25% of the total mist and fog was getting caught. currently, 25 countries (including the USA) are using these. hopefully someone who lives in a foggy climate will take this idea, test it... and post video with results. would be nice to see advancement in the netting tech. if it works, then small scale home-based units will become more viable. couple of interesting ways fog water is being used. 1.) to make Fog Point Vodka 2.) in Chile to make Fog Beer. if you like the video please rate, subscribe and share!


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survivaloff griddew harvesting
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