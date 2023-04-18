Create New Account
Battle Ready: “Short Takes” Presents The question, “Can We Choose to Be Anything We Want?” by Rhodes Short
Published 17 hours ago

Chaplain Rhodes Short presents Biblical truth through Sketch Comedy & Poetry. In this segment He poses The question “if GOD made man and Woman in His image do We have The Right to Transition to Something Else?”

transitionbiblical-truthpersonal-choice

