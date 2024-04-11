Incumbent Imbeciles - Nebraska's Top Five in Congress

Nebraska’s Top Five Incumbent Imbeciles in Congress are all up for re-election this year and the perfect time to kick out these stupid and worthless Incumbent Imbeciles is during the primaries. The time has come for Nebraska to get rid of all the mindless and clueless Incumbent Imbeciles at once. You can kick all these corrupt and irresponsible Incumbent Imbeciles out of office and send a completely new delegation to Washington DC to represent Nebraska. Remember, Nebraska Primaries are Tuesday May 14 so get out and vote for anyone else, and kick out, these Incumbent Imbeciles! #IncumbentImbeciles #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #Incumbent #Imbeciles #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #border #openborder #illegals #nebraska #nebraskaelection #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke
