Matrix Hip Hop Video Compilation with Re-Booted Visualz ((432Hz))

17 Tracks in this new compilation.. I left the majority of songs and respected videos in their original format, so it's not my typical mixing style.. I made some edits to some of those original pieces, especially with the visuals, and made a few matrix makeshift unofficial videos for a couple tracks that did not have an original music video to them, but touched on the theme.. So this project was more about showcasing some videos I haven't seen or heard of much before, but this is the cream of the last of the crop regarding the matrix topic from the music side of things. I've already showcased 55+ hours of coverage in many aspects regarding the matrix, and since I've had the honor to personally speak with Tom Althouse, the original writer who got hi-jacked, y'all can see what's been left on that table and beneath further down the rabbit hole with that, if you will. Check out my videos from June 2024 in the Livestream section of my youtube channel. I haven't been too enthusiastic about this project to be honest.. There's some songs in there that are questionable, but aside from that I was pretty burnt out on the subject after my month-long matrix marathon this summer, which was when I made this actually, but never released it until now.. It's still pretty good, but I'm at the point of hearing people talk about the matrix in so many ways that it's a bit watered down and I noticed too many loose references that get my eyes rolling, including all this red pill talk cuz actually, originally, the original screen writer who I spoke with, Tom Althouse said that it was supposed to be the blue pill that had those awakening effects (think third eye color chakra and the color red corresponding to the root). Tracklist: ((Artist - Song)) *ATMA & SON OF SATURN (JAKOBZ LADDER) - "MYSTIC PHYSICS" *Matrix slaveship - Tyson, Azeem & Balike Muhammed *Jean Baudrillard There is no Red Pill Philosophy HipHop Ep21 Hi-Rez - Programmed (Official Music Video) Marty McKay & Canibus - The Matrix Official Video **Arcaze - The Matrix **Mastered High - Hiphop Matrix *Emrick Fe & Escape The Matrix ft Man Azzer, Sun, & Emul Jay **Matrix Glitches & Snippets - AYM Snippet Session ft. Formula Abstract, Apakalypse, Minds((I)), Uncle Lush, Immortal Technique, Mzr Axeom, Abstract Rude **Bmac Mastamind ft AMAE - Prisoners DISL Automatic & Atom Warlok - Live Free or Die Trying Lightspeed (Global faction) - MathMatix *Fungi Flows - The Matrix **Bmac Mastamind - The Matrix (Reality and Perception) **Vapor Chase Matrix - Dan Alexander ATMA SOS Lone Ninja - 12 Meridians **One Six x Sethikus Boza - Caught In The Matrix *Original content slightly edited **Exclusive visualz Produced, Arranged, Mixed & Edited by Derek Bartolacelli on July 11, 2024 in La Ciotat France PEACE