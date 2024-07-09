The Physics of Buddhist Cosmology with Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe

Brian Ruhe explains Buddhist cosmology, including the concept of Devas and Brahmas sinking into the ground and needing to create a gross body to appear.





Buddhist teachings and the afterlife.





Buddhist cosmology and Devas sinking into the ground.





Deva sinks into ground in Buddhist cosmology due to being too ethereal.





Buddhist concepts of matter, energy, and spiritual realms.





Brian Ruhe explains the Buddhist perspective on ghosts and gods, using radio analogies to describe their vibrational rates and visibility.

The Buddha and other wise beings can change their vibrational rate to see and communicate with beings in different realms, according to Ruhe.

Formless beings in Buddhist teachings have no sense organs or physical form, making it a spiritual dead end.





Ghosts, spirits, and supernatural experiences.





Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the concept of ghosts in Buddhism, with ghosts being described as unhappy spirits on a continuum with devas, or higher beings.

Pannobhasa suggests that some people's unusualness or spiritual advancement can make them more sensitive to seeing ghosts or other supernatural entities.

Pannobhasa described seeing a ghost while living in a cave and barefoot in the tropics.

Pannobhasa's mental state was focused on the ground as they walked, making it possible to see the ghost.

Pannobhasa describes encountering the ghost of a former monk at a monastery, who was poisoned and died.

Pannobhasa and others in the monastery experienced strange occurrences, such as hearing voices, after the ghost's appearance.





Ghosts, UFOs, and spirituality in Thailand and Burma.





Pannobhasa recounts strange events in Burma, including political investigations by secret police and being ratted on by someone who didn't want him living at a monastery.

Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the concept of other dimensions and their relationship to UFOs and Buddhism.

They explore the idea of different realms of existence having different laws of physics and subtleties of matter.





