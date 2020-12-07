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Lee Garrett: This Is What Happens When You Help Cops Arrest Pedophiles & You Dig Too Deep
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935 views • December 07, 2020
Lee Garrett is a young man in the UK who has given his time and energy to be the solution in his community. He's aided the police in nabbing pedophiles, as well as patrolled his neighborhood. However, when Lee began to uncover that pedophilia was in areas of authority, those friends with their badges all of a sudden became his enemies. He joins me in this episode to tell his story.
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