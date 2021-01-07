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Trump reacts after Biden certified; Facebook bans Trump until Jan. 20; Biden nominates AG | NTD
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205 views • January 07, 2021
NTD News Today—01/07/2021
1. Trump: ‘Only the Beginning of Our Fight’
2. Sen. Ron Johnson Writes on Election Fraud
3. 4 Dead on Capitol Grounds, 52 Arrested
4. Capitol Police Criticized Over Breach
5. Congressman Announces Positive Virus Test
6. Jenna Ellis ‘ Deeply Disappointed’ in Pence
7. Twitter, Facebook Freeze Trump Accounts
8. Biden Reacts to Washington, D.C., Protests
9. Biden Nominates Merrick Garland to AG Post
10. Georgia Dems Take Win, Perdue to Challenge
11. US Poll: Looking Forward to Travel in 2021
Congress certifies U.S. electoral college votes for Joe Biden as President Donald Trump says he will keep fighting to make America Great Again; we have updates on a woman who is dead after being shot in the Capitol building yesterday; and Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis says she is "deeply disappointed" Vice President Mike Pence did not reject disputed electoral votes.
1. Trump: ‘Only the Beginning of Our Fight’
2. Sen. Ron Johnson Writes on Election Fraud
3. 4 Dead on Capitol Grounds, 52 Arrested
4. Capitol Police Criticized Over Breach
5. Congressman Announces Positive Virus Test
6. Jenna Ellis ‘ Deeply Disappointed’ in Pence
7. Twitter, Facebook Freeze Trump Accounts
8. Biden Reacts to Washington, D.C., Protests
9. Biden Nominates Merrick Garland to AG Post
10. Georgia Dems Take Win, Perdue to Challenge
11. US Poll: Looking Forward to Travel in 2021
Congress certifies U.S. electoral college votes for Joe Biden as President Donald Trump says he will keep fighting to make America Great Again; we have updates on a woman who is dead after being shot in the Capitol building yesterday; and Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis says she is "deeply disappointed" Vice President Mike Pence did not reject disputed electoral votes.
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