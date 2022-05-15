© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donbass War: Summer 2014 ‘When it comes to your house with the need to kill you, you no longer need to think about should you pull the trigger or should you not use self-defence measures.’
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • May 15, 2022
Donbass War: Summer 2014
‘When it comes to your house with the need to kill you, you no longer need to think about should you pull the trigger or should you not use self-defence measures.’ Vladimir Kononov, former Minister of Defense of the DPR (2014-2018) and other witnesses of the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine talk about the events of 2014.
It is a turning point in the history of the country. The rural west and the industrial east have always differed in mentality, communication and traditions. In the end, conflicts and contradictions, which are found everywhere, resulted in civil confrontation and war.
‘When it comes to your house with the need to kill you, you no longer need to think about should you pull the trigger or should you not use self-defence measures.’ Vladimir Kononov, former Minister of Defense of the DPR (2014-2018) and other witnesses of the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine talk about the events of 2014.
It is a turning point in the history of the country. The rural west and the industrial east have always differed in mentality, communication and traditions. In the end, conflicts and contradictions, which are found everywhere, resulted in civil confrontation and war.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.