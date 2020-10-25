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Dr Barrie Trower on 5G | The Genocidal Nature of Non-Ionising Radiation
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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117 views • October 25, 2020
In this essential Exeter Phoenix talk by microwave weaponry expert, Barrie Trower, he diligently exposes the plethora of peer-reviewed empirical studies, which prove that all wireless technology causes non-ionising radiation sickness, which often results in flu-like symptoms and sometimes in death.

Bio:
Dr. Barrie Trower is a former Royal Navy Microwave Weapons Expert and former cold-war captured spy debriefer for the UK Intelligence Services.

Mr. Trower is a conscionable whistle-blower who lectures around the world on hidden dangers from microwave weapons and every-day microwave technologies such as mobile-phones and Wi-Fi.

Mr. Trower has also repeatedly assisted the UK Police Federation in their struggle to protect police officers from Tetra/Air-Band radio-communications systems that are harmful to health.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdc5gpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19non ionasing
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