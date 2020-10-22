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Timelines of Civilization Are Off by 2500 Years (1054)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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143 views • October 22, 2020
Timelines for our civilization are off at least 2500 years. The Kingdom of Ghana controlling trade routes across Northern Africa to the Red Sea in an era with "no water" according to mainstream academia. Lakes and ricers flowed across Africa al little as 500 years ago, meaning the 3000 years as desert condition is off substantially. More importantly is how fast do these continental changes occur turning desert into a growing zone for grain crops.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
UN says 6 million people affected by flooding in East Africa - heaviest rain in a century for some areas https://www.sott.net/article/442512-U...
Floodlist Africa http://floodlist.com/africa
Koumbi Saleh south east Mauritania https://archiqoo.com/locations/koumbi...
https://archiqoo.com/locations/ksar_e...
Archaeological sites in Mauritania https://archiqoo.com/sites/mauritania...
Oualata east Mauritania https://archiqoo.com/locations/oualat...
Oualata, Mauritania: A garden in Sahara https://middleeastrevised.com/2014/05...
Tichit Mauritania https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tichit
African world heritage sites https://www.africanworldheritagesites...
Tichit salt trading route http://lexicorient.com/mauritania/tic...
Dakar Granada-Dakar 1999 - Etapas Atar, Tidjikja, Nioro, Tichit (Mauritania) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFZ3g...
Kumbi-Salex, capital of the Middle Ages empire of Ghana https://geolines.ru/research/research...
Flooding affected the Assaba and Hodh Ech Chargui regions of Mauritania http://floodlist.com/africa/mauritani...
Songhai Empire https://www.afrikaiswoke.com/songhai-...
Trans-Saharan trade https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trans-S...
Climate Change and the Sahel Region https://mrgeogwagg.wordpress.com/2015...

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Keywords
newstruthgoldafrica2030hidden historydavid dubyneancientcivilization
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