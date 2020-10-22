Timelines of Civilization Are Off by 2500 Years (1054)

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UN says 6 million people affected by flooding in East Africa - heaviest rain in a century for some areas https://www.sott.net/article/442512-U...
Floodlist Africa http://floodlist.com/africa
Koumbi Saleh south east Mauritania https://archiqoo.com/locations/koumbi...
https://archiqoo.com/locations/ksar_e...
Archaeological sites in Mauritania https://archiqoo.com/sites/mauritania...
Oualata east Mauritania https://archiqoo.com/locations/oualat...
Oualata, Mauritania: A garden in Sahara https://middleeastrevised.com/2014/05...
Tichit Mauritania https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tichit
African world heritage sites https://www.africanworldheritagesites...
Tichit salt trading route http://lexicorient.com/mauritania/tic...
Dakar Granada-Dakar 1999 - Etapas Atar, Tidjikja, Nioro, Tichit (Mauritania) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFZ3g...
Kumbi-Salex, capital of the Middle Ages empire of Ghana https://geolines.ru/research/research...
Flooding affected the Assaba and Hodh Ech Chargui regions of Mauritania http://floodlist.com/africa/mauritani...
Songhai Empire https://www.afrikaiswoke.com/songhai-...
Trans-Saharan trade https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trans-S...
Climate Change and the Sahel Region https://mrgeogwagg.wordpress.com/2015...
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