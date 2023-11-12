Israeli media:
Today, an anti-tank missile was fired at the Dobb area on the Lebanese border. An inspection report on wounded people on the spot - the IDF is now responding with artillery fire.
It is a direct hit to a number of vehicles that catch fire, a number of civilians were injured.
6 Israelis were seriously and mortally wounded
UPDATE: 1 fatal, 5 serious.
IDF spokesperson:
Terrorists launched anti-tank missiles at the Dubov area a short time ago. Several civilians were injured as a result of the shooting. IDF forces attack the sources of the shooting with artillery.
