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Imperator Trajan: Streams, Activism, Politics
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20 views • May 14, 2021
Hello everyone, my name is Nagibator, this is the 15th episode of ONcast, today our guest is the American streamer Imperator Trajan. We talked about his streams, activism, politics, he also advised viewers about based literature.
HomeworkHelpers88: https://t.me/homeworkhelpers88
Nagibator: https://t.me/nagibENG
00:00 — Intro
00:22 — How would you describe your streams?
01:24 — How should Omegle streams evolve?
02:58 — Plans besides streams
04:01 — Views on politics, economics, life
05:25 — American politics. Biden's first steps
08:05 — Opinion about LGBT people
10:18 — Attitude towards Feminism
12:29 — Opinion about (((them)))
14:20 — Are you religious?
16:05 — BLM, why doesn't White start WLM?
18:25 — What should be the right propaganda?
21:42 — What books would you recommend to viewers?
22:48 — What do you think about Russia and Russians?
24:00 — Blitz-pool
27:20 — End of interview
HomeworkHelpers88: https://t.me/homeworkhelpers88
Nagibator: https://t.me/nagibENG
00:00 — Intro
00:22 — How would you describe your streams?
01:24 — How should Omegle streams evolve?
02:58 — Plans besides streams
04:01 — Views on politics, economics, life
05:25 — American politics. Biden's first steps
08:05 — Opinion about LGBT people
10:18 — Attitude towards Feminism
12:29 — Opinion about (((them)))
14:20 — Are you religious?
16:05 — BLM, why doesn't White start WLM?
18:25 — What should be the right propaganda?
21:42 — What books would you recommend to viewers?
22:48 — What do you think about Russia and Russians?
24:00 — Blitz-pool
27:20 — End of interview
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