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Orwell Warned Us This Would Happen
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19 views • November 24, 2020
What's going to save us is beauty, honor, virtue, and strength. That's what leads civilizations out of the dark ages. The way I see it, we're entering a New Dark Age right now; one that was brought on by a ruling class that wants us so jacked-up, so screwed-up, so confused, and so dumbed-down by the debauched, reverse engineered society that we currently live in, that most people can't even recognize evil when it's right there, staring them in the face.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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