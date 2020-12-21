2020 Happy Hanukkah! Hag Sameach Blessings! Donald Trump, now a Christian, Proclaims JESUS/YAHUSHUA! (mirrored)

YAH'S Amightywind MinistryThis is Hanukkah! And if you don't know what that is, this is the time of not only the celebration of [how] in the second century BC when the temple was 'destroyed' and defiled in Jerusalem; that there was only a group of 5 brothers who went against the evil Antiochus who proclaimed himself as GOD and forbid any Torah reading any commandment keeping and he actually not only imprisoned but tortured and murdered the Jews who refused to stop their belief in the ONLY HOLY CREATOR (at that time they knew that was ABBA YAHUVEH).So we also acknowledge, as we light these candles of the miracle of the Maccabees, and you can read about it in the Book of Maccabees which you will not find in the KJV Bible. So, you'll have to look it up online and on our Hanukkah page [at AmightyWind.com], I tell you exactly where it is written that Sukkot and Hanukkah go together and they could not do their Sukkot at that time so they had to wait until Hanukkah. Because of the desecration of the Temple, they waited until Hanukkah.Now, we know that YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived at that time of Hanukkah and HE is THE ONLY ETERNAL LIGHT and that LITTLE BABY, THAT LITTLE FETUS was put in the womb of a virgin, young Hebrew woman by the Hand of the RUACH HA KODESH.Original AmightyWind Hanukkah song as heard in video and outro:ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJJCn2hVUow