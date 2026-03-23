💥IRGC: 78th wave of the 'True Promise 4' operation

💥IRGC: "

The seventy-eighth wave of the "True Promise 4" operation, supported by the clenched fists of the great nation of Iran in the streets and the missiles of the valiant warriors of the Revolutionary Guards in the field, which were delivered to the American and Zionist aggressors tonight under the rain, created a different chapter in the history of war.

➡️This operation, carried out under the sacred code "O' Guide of the Perplexed," is dedicated to the honorable people of the eastern belt of the country, including North Khorasan, Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan, and heroic Sistan and Baluchestan. In this wave, targets in Eilat, Dimona, north of Tel Aviv, and some bases of the terrorist American army in the region were precisely struck by the pinpoint-accurate Emad and Qadr MIRV-capable systems and destructive drones."



