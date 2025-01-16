Farewell speech: Biden said the US is now threatened by the techno-industrial complex - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden said the US is now threatened by the "techno-industrial complex," just as the military-industrial complex, which Eisenhower warned about, was previously threatened by the military-industrial complex.
“You know, in his farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military-industrial complex. He warned us then about, and I quote, ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power,’ end of quote.”
“Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.”