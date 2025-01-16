Farewell speech: Biden said the US is now threatened by the techno-industrial complex - clip

Biden said the US is now threatened by the "techno-industrial complex," just as the military-industrial complex, which Eisenhower warned about, was previously threatened by the military-industrial complex.

“You know, in his farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military-industrial complex. He warned us then about, and I quote, ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power,’ end of quote.”

“Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.”