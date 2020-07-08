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The campaign to silence climate debate on Facebook | interview of the CO2 Coalition's Caleb Rossiter (MIRRORED)
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106 views • July 08, 2020
The campaign to silence climate debate on Facebook | interview of the CO2 Coalition's Caleb Rossiter (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel ImproveThePlanet at:-
https://youtu.be/521jsFn1j4M
On this week's Power Hour Alex Epstein interviews Dr. Caleb Rossiter, Chairman of the CO2 Coalition.
There is an active campaign, led by billionaire anti-fossil-fuel activist Tom Steyer, to convince Facebook to remove the CO2 Coalition from its platform.
Some highlights include:
* Rossiter's decades-long work on African issues.
* Why fossil fuels, especially coal, are crucial to African prosperity.
* How Rossiter became suspicious of climate models.
* CO2 as a warming gas *and* a plant fertilizing gas.
* How challenging climate catastrophism hurt Rossiter's career.
* How the "paid off by the fossil fuel industry" narrative is laughable.
Subscribe to the weekly newsletter: http://industrialprogress.com
Support the Center for Industrial Progress: http://industrialprogress.com/accelerate
Purchase The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2SOOHPo
Speaking and media inquiries: http://industrialprogress.com/speaking/
Subscribe to the podcast: https://apple.co/2twmMET
Mirrored from You Tube channel ImproveThePlanet at:-
https://youtu.be/521jsFn1j4M
On this week's Power Hour Alex Epstein interviews Dr. Caleb Rossiter, Chairman of the CO2 Coalition.
There is an active campaign, led by billionaire anti-fossil-fuel activist Tom Steyer, to convince Facebook to remove the CO2 Coalition from its platform.
Some highlights include:
* Rossiter's decades-long work on African issues.
* Why fossil fuels, especially coal, are crucial to African prosperity.
* How Rossiter became suspicious of climate models.
* CO2 as a warming gas *and* a plant fertilizing gas.
* How challenging climate catastrophism hurt Rossiter's career.
* How the "paid off by the fossil fuel industry" narrative is laughable.
Subscribe to the weekly newsletter: http://industrialprogress.com
Support the Center for Industrial Progress: http://industrialprogress.com/accelerate
Purchase The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2SOOHPo
Speaking and media inquiries: http://industrialprogress.com/speaking/
Subscribe to the podcast: https://apple.co/2twmMET
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