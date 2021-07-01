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Deuterated Water and Effects of Nutrition on Disease - Dr. Petra Davelaar Discusses Functional Medicine
Finding Genius Podcast
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43 views • July 01, 2021
How can the water you drink contribute to the formation or treatment of cancer? Deuterium present in the water may play a significant role. Press play to learn:

What heavy water is
How deuterium factors into MRI's
Where to find deuterium-depleted water

Functional medicine doctor Petra Davelaar joins the podcast to discuss her research on deuterated water and how it may be a critical factor in health and cancer.

Deuterium present in water and the food around us is often overlooked but plays a significant role in maintaining health and staving off potentially severe diseases. The lower the deuterium present in what is put into the body, the better it is.

Despite the evidence that deuterium plays such a significant role in many different processes within the body, the medical industry continues to overlook the benefits of manipulating the levels within the body. However, drinking deuterium-depleted water and honing one's diet may be effective strategies to combat certain diseases.

To learn more, visit https://drpetrad.com.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
nutrition
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