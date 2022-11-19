FBI: TikTok a Threat to National Security of the United States

https://gnews.org/articles/527702
Summary：11/17/2022 WION News: The US operations of TikTok are raising National Security concerns within the United States. FBI warn that TikTok is a threat to national security of the United States
