EXPOSED: CIA PLOTTING WW3 WITH RUSSIA! - False Flags Continue As WEF Meet At Davos!

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!https://virtualshield.com/deals/wam

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the CIA committing sabotage attacks inside of Russia and Ukraine as the proxy war continues and shifts closer to a full global conflict.

Recently, an anti-air missile hit a residential apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine causing at least 44 casualties. While the Ukrainian government blamed Russia and the Russian government blamed Ukraine, a Ukrainian official has had to resign after accidentally admitting on live television that it was indeed a Ukrainian missile.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by the name of Oleksiy Arestovych made the stunning claim on Ukrainian television leading to an obviously forced resignation within a day of the statement.

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Jack Murphy has exposed the CIA's involvement in the conflict as they have been involved in targeted sabotage attacks and false flags within Ukraine and Russia, pushing the conflict further to the brink.

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov has also been pushing the bar forward as he claims that Ukraine is a de-facto member of NATO.

This is clearly a scripted proxy war to bring the world into conflict and then, of course, the Great Reset. Keep in mind that this conflict was talked about for years by the World Economic Forum which is currently convening in Davos.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2023