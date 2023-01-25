Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPOSED: CIA PLOTTING WW3 WITH RUSSIA! - False Flags Continue As WEF Meet At Davos!
332 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 14 hours ago |

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!https://virtualshield.com/deals/wam

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the CIA committing sabotage attacks inside of Russia and Ukraine as the proxy war continues and shifts closer to a full global conflict.

Recently, an anti-air missile hit a residential apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine causing at least 44 casualties. While the Ukrainian government blamed Russia and the Russian government blamed Ukraine, a Ukrainian official has had to resign after accidentally admitting on live television that it was indeed a Ukrainian missile.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by the name of Oleksiy Arestovych made the stunning claim on Ukrainian television leading to an obviously forced resignation within a day of the statement.

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Jack Murphy has exposed the CIA's involvement in the conflict as they have been involved in targeted sabotage attacks and false flags within Ukraine and Russia, pushing the conflict further to the brink.

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov has also been pushing the bar forward as he claims that Ukraine is a de-facto member of NATO.

This is clearly a scripted proxy war to bring the world into conflict and then, of course, the Great Reset. Keep in mind that this conflict was talked about for years by the World Economic Forum which is currently convening in Davos.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
newspoliticsrussiaciawarnwoww3conspiracyworld war 3putinukrainevoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonzelenskywam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket