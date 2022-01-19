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15 Wilderness Bushcraft Skills For Surviving 100 Days Alone in the Wild | Brought to you by History
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347 views • January 19, 2022
15 Wilderness Survival & Bushcraft Skills for surviving 100 days alone in the outdoors. This video is sponsored by History. Here are a few handy wilderness survival tips that I would want to know when having to survive alone in the outdoors. It is said there are four pillars of survival: Water, Fire, Shelter and Food. In this episode I show you how to unlock each one of these pillars and give you the knowledge that just might help you when alone in the wilderness. From collecting water from plants, to building primitive bushcraft shelters with your bare hands. How to catch fish with a handline, and light a fire with no lighter, matches or man made material.

Don't miss new episodes of ALONE, Thursdays at 10pm EST on History.
https://www.history.com/shows/alone

Watch 20+ More Survival Tips Here: https://youtu.be/fZndJO2jUJk

0:00 - Intro
1:33 - Finding Water
2:48 - Water from Plants
3:40 - Retaining Water
4:00 - Wood Water Container
4:23 - A Frame Shelter
6:35 - Gathering Moss
7:18 - Ferrocerium Rod Fire
8:29 - Flint & Steel Fire
9:31 - Bowdrill
11:44 - Hand Drill
12:05 - Foraging Wild Edibles
13:32 - Hobo Handline
15:01 - Netting (Drop Net)
15:48 - Foraging Crayfish
16:34 - Woodcraft

More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M

MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/
Keywords
survival skillsflint and steelferro rodforagingwilderness survivalfishingbushcraftwoodcraftbushcraft skillsknife skillsshelter buildingfire skillsbowdrill
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy