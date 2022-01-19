15 Wilderness Bushcraft Skills For Surviving 100 Days Alone in the Wild | Brought to you by History

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Don't miss new episodes of ALONE, Thursdays at 10pm EST on History.
https://www.history.com/shows/alone
Watch 20+ More Survival Tips Here: https://youtu.be/fZndJO2jUJk
0:00 - Intro
1:33 - Finding Water
2:48 - Water from Plants
3:40 - Retaining Water
4:00 - Wood Water Container
4:23 - A Frame Shelter
6:35 - Gathering Moss
7:18 - Ferrocerium Rod Fire
8:29 - Flint & Steel Fire
9:31 - Bowdrill
11:44 - Hand Drill
12:05 - Foraging Wild Edibles
13:32 - Hobo Handline
15:01 - Netting (Drop Net)
15:48 - Foraging Crayfish
16:34 - Woodcraft
More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M
MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/