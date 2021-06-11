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ATTORNEY TOM RENZ TESTIMONY ON H.B. 248
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118 views • June 11, 2021
More truth in media at:
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.org
Attorney Thomas Renz encourages members of the House Health Committee to reveal if they have been vaccinated, and then goes through a list of deadly and debilitating side effects to see if any of them were told by their doctors or those administering the jab that list, to see if they had true informed consent. Attorney Renz testimony starts at 2:10:10
The Ohio Channel:
https://ohiochannel.org/
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.org
Attorney Thomas Renz encourages members of the House Health Committee to reveal if they have been vaccinated, and then goes through a list of deadly and debilitating side effects to see if any of them were told by their doctors or those administering the jab that list, to see if they had true informed consent. Attorney Renz testimony starts at 2:10:10
The Ohio Channel:
https://ohiochannel.org/
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