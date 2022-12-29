Create New Account
Covid Vaccine Injury Alicia Smith - 247 Tremors - Life Is Hell
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Covid VaX Injuries


Dec 29, 2022


“Alicia is from Quitman, Louisiana. She is a hairdresser that felt pressured by some of her clients and the media to get the covid 19 vaccine to make them feel safe. After receiving the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine she immediately had negative side effects. She had swelling, loss of feeling, not being able to breathe, and bells palsy. Now almost 2 months later after hospitalization and rehabs she still cant return to work due to uncontrollable body tremors and bells palsy on the right side of her face. She is a wife and a mother of two young girls.”


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zn9iDEsOpALk/


Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinelouisianavaxtremorsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidbells palsyalicia smithquitman

