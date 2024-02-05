‘Don’t be FOOLED’ What’s REALLY in the Senate's new ‘border’ bill?

Glenn Beck





Members of the Senate have reached a “bipartisan border deal.” But is it really bipartisan? And is it really a border deal? Glenn lays out what’s actually in the bill, which Glenn believes is better described as a “multi-billion-dollar war package” that continues to fund the war in Ukraine. Plus, Glenn breaks down what Biden’s new “emergency powers” would be … and they’re insane.





