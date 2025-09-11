Dr Malhotra: Medical information is under commercial control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Aseem Malhotra spoke at The Reform Party UK about how the medical industry has captured medical school, journals, practice. And how "evidence-based medicine" and "peer review" are now notining more than slogans. And how many doctors are unaware of this; thinking that they are informed with real data.